$7.8T Of Assets Held Offshore, EU Tax-Evasion Study Finds

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Residents of the world’s richest countries held about $7.8 trillion of assets offshore, or 10.4% of the entire global economy, as of 2016, according to a tax-evasion study issued Friday by the European Union’s executive arm. The yearly average for the 2001-2016 period studied was $5.8 trillion held in overseas jurisdictions, said the report, which was organized by the European Commission’s Directorate General for Taxation and Customs Union. The study also focuses on tax evasion by wealthy residents of the 28-nation EU. A 2009 crackdown on the use of tax havens by various national authorities coincided with a decrease in global...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS