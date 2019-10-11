6th Circ. Keeps Block On Ohio Down Syndrome Abortion Ban

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday blocked an Ohio law that would have criminalized abortion based on a Down syndrome diagnosis, saying U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting a woman's right to an abortion isn't outweighed by the state's interest in preventing disability discrimination. A split panel ruled that a district court properly granted a preliminary injunction for Preterm-Cleveland and Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region to block H.B. 124, which would have banned abortions on the basis of test results, prenatal diagnosis or "any other reason to believe" that the unborn child has Down syndrome. By effectively banning some women from obtaining abortions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS