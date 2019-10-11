Teva, Mylan, Other Generic Makers Hit With Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealthcare on Friday accused Teva, Mylan and more than a dozen other generic-drug makers of an egregious price-fixing scheme, claiming executives divvied up market share over fine Scotch and inflated the prices of more than 100 drugs, costing patients and insurers billions. The sprawling lawsuit in Minnesota federal court is less a complaint against individual companies than a broadside against the entire industry, alleging that collusion between ostensible competitors was so ingrained it spawned its own lexicon and culture of double-dealing, transmitted through coded language and between rounds of golf, and lavish dinners shared by high-level executives. "Since at least in or...

