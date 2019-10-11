Buckley Pressed Ex-Founder In Bid For $6M Insurance Claim

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A Buckley LLP partner threatened former firm chairman Andy Sandler with litigation that would expose misconduct allegations against Sandler if the ex-chair didn't back the firm's multimillion-dollar insurance claim over his abrupt departure, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. More than a year after Sandler's exit in early 2018 from the law firm then named Buckley Sandler, partner Christopher Witeck emailed Sandler in February 2019 about the firm's intention to make the $6 million "loss of key employee" claim, the source told Law360. The insurance claim is at the center of a recently filed lawsuit by Oxford Insurance...

