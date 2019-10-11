Visa, MasterCard, EBay Drop Out Of Libra Association

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- MasterCard, eBay and Visa confirmed to Law360 on Friday that they won't be joining the Facebook-led Libra digital currency project, a move that comes one week after PayPal announced it was ending its involvement. Mastercard, eBay and Visa confirmed to Law360 their intention not to join the Libra Association, and the Wall Street Journal reported that the digital payments company Stripe has also dropped out. Friday’s announcement brings the number of founding members to 23, down from the 28 that were onboard when Libra was announced in June. “Mastercard has decided it will not become a member of the Libra Association...

