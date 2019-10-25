Product Liability Hires: Greenberg Traurig, Cullen and Dykman

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP gained a new shareholder, six partners in product liability and construction law came on board at Cullen and Dykman LLP, and a class action attorney joined Fegan Scott LLC to open its Washington, D.C., office. Here’s the latest in product liability hires. Greenberg Traurig LLP Rebecca A. Ocariz Rebecca A. Ocariz left Akerman LLP to join Greenberg Traurig’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care practice as a shareholder in its Miami office, according to the firm. She represents pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, as well as other life science, retail and technology companies, according to the firm....

