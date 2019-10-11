Bear Stearns, Reed Smith Settle $500M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT) -- Two now-defunct Bear Stearns investment funds have agreed to end a malpractice suit in New York court accusing Reed Smith LLP of bungling its representation of the funds to the tune of half a billion dollars during a suit against ratings agencies. The funds and the law firm jointly filed a stipulation to discontinue the case on Wednesday, and a Reed Smith spokesperson told Law360 on Friday that the two sides had hammered out a deal to end the legal fight. “The parties have reached a mutually acceptable resolution of their dispute and respective claims,” the spokesperson said. Further details about...

