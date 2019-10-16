Strategies For Recovery Of Capitalized Transaction Costs

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Taxpayers typically incur significant transaction costs when undergoing a transaction involving a restructuring, acquisition, disposition, sale of assets or sale of stock. The default rule under Internal Revenue Code Section 263[1] is that all transaction costs that facilitate a transaction must be capitalized.[2] An allocation of transaction costs that treats certain costs as other than capitalized can be supported if such an allocation is made before filing the tax return. The allocation must be based on a review of the relevant services provided, the timing of the services and applicable law addressing the tax treatment of the services. Even with a...

