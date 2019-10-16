Calif. Law Offers New Hope For Child Sexual Abuse Victims

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The issues surrounding the appropriate statute of limitations for civil cases involving child sexual abuse have been discussed for years. On Oct. 13, California took a bold step to change the law in this area with the passage of A.B. 218. Issues concerning the statute of limitations in civil child sexual abuse cases have forced courts to address the policy concerns regarding the appropriate limitation period for these important cases. Concern has been expressed that a filing window that is too long will result in important evidence becoming destroyed, stale or unavailable. It has been argued that an extended statute of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS