Law360's Pro Say: High Court To Weigh Teen Life Sentences

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will grapple next week with difficult questions about life prison sentences for juveniles when it hears the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, one of two “D.C. Snipers” who terrorized the Beltway in 2002. Reporter RJ Vogt joins the Pro Say podcast to explain the complex case and what it might mean for other, less infamous lifers. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week: Ep. 124: In DC Sniper Case, SCOTUS Weighs Teen Life...

