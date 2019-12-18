Ex-Financial Adviser Gets 3.5 Years For Ecuador Oil Bribe Plot

Law360, Miami (December 18, 2019, 3:58 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge came in below the sentencing guidelines Wednesday in ordering a former Miami financial adviser to spend 3½ years in prison for facilitating and helping to conceal a bribery scheme that funneled millions to Ecuadorian oil officials to secure contracts for a private company. Family and friends of defendant Frank Chatburn Ripalda embraced and shared tears and smiles in the Miami courtroom after U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke issued her decision, which was well under guidelines of about seven to nine years the parties had agreed to in a plea agreement and within the range of sentences...

