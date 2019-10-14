Insurers Ask For Exemption From New Tax Rules

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 1:34 PM BST) -- The insurance industry should be exempt from new rules aimed at making sure multinationals cannot avoid taxes in an increasingly data-driven world, a trade group said Monday. Insurers should not have to meet new capital requirements and be subject to extra national taxes under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s new work program, Insurance Europe said. The OECD proposed new global tax rules in October that would use a formula based on sales to allocate a portion of companies' profits to jurisdictions where they don't have a physical presence. Discussions are continuing, but the OECD proposal is expected to be...

