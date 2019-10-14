Art Investment Firms Shuttered For Running £1M Scam

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 1:32 PM BST) -- A court has wound up two companies allegedly involved in a fraudulent art investment scheme targeting the elderly that took approximately £1 million ($1.3 million) of investors’ money, a government agency said Monday. The Insolvency Service said District Judge Ranj Matharu shuttered investment firms Gem Tobin Ltd. and Dionysus Design Services Ltd. at the High Court in Manchester on Oct. 7 in “the public interest.” The two companies persuaded investors to part with cash for works of art — supposedly by renowned painters — the agency said. Between October 2018 and June 2019, Gem Tobin received approximately £700,000 from investors,...

