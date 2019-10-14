EU Weighs Challenges Banks Face From Basel Reforms

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 2:39 PM BST) -- The European Commission will review the impact of incoming global rules aimed at making the financial sector more resilient to market shocks in a bid to finalize standards for Europe. The EU's executive arm said Friday that it is seeking feedback from the financial sector on how the final Basel III standards should be implemented in Europe. The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision signed off on the updated rules in December 2017 after months of delay. The new rules will be implemented from January 2022. The commission said on Friday that it is asking banks and other financial institutions to provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS