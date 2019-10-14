More Employers Look To Switch Pension Funds In 2019

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 5:31 PM BST) -- The number of inquiries from employers about switching pension providers surged 60% in the first half of 2019 from the same period a year earlier, according to a survey by insurer Aviva PLC. The jump in interest in moving between retirement plans shows that the secondary market for workplace pension funds is thriving, Aviva said. More than a million workplaces have now set up funds for their employees, the insurer said, and more than 10 million employees have started adding to their pension pots. “It is becoming clear that a pension is a really valuable benefit to employees,” Malcolm Goodwin, head...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS