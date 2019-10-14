PE Adviser Settles Fee Fight Over €24M Deal On Eve Of Trial

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 5:08 PM BST) -- Private equity adviser Real Assets Partners London settled its suit accusing an investment fund of dodging fees due on a €24 million ($26.4 million) deal, just as the trial in the case was set to kick off Monday. A High Court trial scheduled to start Monday was called off after Real Assets and Greenman Investments reached a settlement, a lawyer for Real Assets told Law360, saying he couldn’t comment further on the matter. The claim sought around €344,000 in fees from Greenman Investments, saying the private equity advisor was owed the money since an investor it introduced to Greenman allegedly pumped millions...

