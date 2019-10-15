Fighting Cybercrime Requires More Trust, NCA Chief Says

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 10:28 PM BST) -- One major challenge law enforcers face in tackling cybercrime is getting businesses to admit when they've been victims, the head of Britain's crime-fighting agency said Tuesday. Lynne Owens, director general of the National Crime Agency, said during a conference in London that companies may hesitate to come forward out of fear that the disclosure will affect their bottom line. "There's been some cautiousness about ... 'If it becomes known that we've been subject to a cyberattack, does that create uncertainty among our customers and therefore do they lose confidence in the bank?'" Owens said during a panel discussion on cybercrime....

