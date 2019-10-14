Soccer Trio Face London Trial On Bribery Charges

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 5:06 PM BST) -- The former assistant manager of English soccer team Barnsley Football Club and two football agents appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to face trial over bribery charges. Thomas "Tommy" Wright, 52, the former assistant manager at Championship football club Barnsley, is charged with two counts of accepting a bribe between April and September 2016. He appeared in court alongside football agents Giuseppe Pagliara, 63, and Dax Price, 48, who each face two counts of paying and facilitating a bribe. They deny the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Wright is accused of accepting a £5,000...

