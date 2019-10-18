How 280E Became The Pot Industry's Boogeyman

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- If you ask the owner of a cannabis business about what keeps them awake at night, you'll learn the name of their monster under the bed: 280E. It's a clause in the U.S. tax code that calls out businesses that traffic in controlled substances, banning them from writing off any of their costs of operating. And because there aren't too many drug dealers that are filing tax returns, it's licensed cannabis companies that end up caught in 280E's snare. This Week: Ep. 1: The Boogeyman In The Tax Code Your browser does not support the audio element. While a coffee shop...

