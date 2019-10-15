FCA To Ban Interest-Linked Commissions In Car Finance

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 1:55 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that it will stop car dealerships and other brokers from imposing commissions based on the interest rate they charge, in a move that the regulator said will save customers £165 million ($209 million) a year. The watchdog said that linking commissions to the interest rate that customers pay when buying a car encourages brokers to act against the needs of their customers by increasing the interest they charge to win higher fees. The move will give lenders more control over the prices that customers pay for their motor finance, the financial regulator said. “We have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS