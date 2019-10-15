1st EU-Wide Public Prosecutor Gets Nod From Council

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 3:23 PM BST) -- The European Council has confirmed the appointment of Romanian national Laura Codruţa Kövesi as chief prosecutor for the bloc’s new EU Public Prosecutor’s Office, a body dedicated to fighting financial crime against European Union institutions. In her new role, Kövesi will oversee the operations of the bloc's public prosecutor, known as the EPPO, and will represent the body in its engagements with EU institutions, member states and external countries, the council said Monday. Anna-Maja Henriksson, minister of justice from Finland, which currently holds the council's presidency, said the new body would become the “cornerstone of our fight against fraud and corruption.”...

