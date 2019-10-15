EU OKs New Rules On Foreign Clearinghouses Before Brexit

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 3:55 PM BST) -- European Union governments said Tuesday that they have adopted beefed-up rules that will govern clearinghouses based outside Europe that service transactions within the bloc. The move comes in preparation for the U.K.'s planned exit from the EU on Oct. 31. The Council of the European Union said it has waved through rules that set out how clearinghouses outside Europe will be supervised. The rules — which will be implemented through a revision to the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, or EMIR — will reflect that clearinghouses based in the U.K. will no longer be subject to EU rules after Brexit. EMIR aims...

