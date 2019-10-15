FCA Unveils New Authorization Fees For Cryptoasset Firms

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 6:23 PM BST) -- Financial services companies that want to offer cryptoassets to investors will have to fork out £5,000 ($6,400) to gain authorization from Britain’s market watchdog under new proposals published Tuesday. From January, the Financial Conduct Authority will be responsible for making sure cryptoasset activity complies with regimes to combat money laundering and terrorism funding. On Tuesday, the watchdog set out its plans for recouping the costs for its additional regulatory duty. The regulator has proposed a registration fee of £5,000, which will also need to be paid by firms carrying out other authorized activities. All U.K. cryptoasset businesses will need to be...

