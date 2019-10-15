Home Owners Fight Zurich For £11M In Fire-Safety Fixes

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 7:38 PM BST) -- Manchester apartment owners suing Zurich Insurance PLC told an appellate court Tuesday that a judge wrongly slashed their £11 million claim for fire-safety fixes for their building to just one-third of that amount. Jonathan Selby QC of Keating Chambers, representing the purchasers of 30 apartments within a 104-unit development, told the three-judge panel for the Court of Appeal in London that the lower court misinterpreted a maximum liability clause within his clients' new home building warranties, capping the total payout for fireproofing the building's structural steelwork at £3.6 million. "The judge was wrong in construing the clause so that each claimant's...

