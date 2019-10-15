IMF Bentham Merges With Dutch Rival To Expand In Europe

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 5:45 PM BST) -- Australian litigation funder IMF Bentham has bought Dutch rival Omni Bridgeway Holdings BV to form a combined disputes financing firm with over AU$2.2 billion ($1.5 billion) in capital, the Australian company said Tuesday. The consolidated company will fund disputes and enforcement proceedings across the world, IMF Bentham said, adding that the minimum transaction value is approximately €55 million ($60.6 million). The deal will see IMF Bentham acquire all of Omni Bridgeway’s investment and business activities. Terms of the takeover weren't disclosed. Andrew Saker, managing director and CEO of IMF Bentham, described the deal as a “merger of equals.” “Like IMF Bentham,...

