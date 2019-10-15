Willkie Steers $910M Sale Of Crisis Training Co.

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- European investment firm Wendel said Tuesday it will acquire Crisis Prevention Institute in a roughly $910 million deal steered by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. As part of the deal, Wendel Group will make a $590 million equity investment in Willkie-led CPI, which provides behavior management and crisis prevention training programs, the announcement said. Willkie also guided the CPI's backer, California-based private equity firm FFL Partners. Wisconsin-based CPI largely serves U.S. customers in the education and health care industries, according to its website. But the company has been expanding its services to Canada and the U.K. in recently and is looking...

