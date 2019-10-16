Delaware Mourns The Chancellor Who 'Saved Corporate Law'

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Long seen as the jurist who "saved corporate law," former Delaware Chancellor William T. Allen, who died this week, was remembered and lauded by the business legal community for a string of rulings that offered needed guidance for the disordered, contentious mergers and acquisitions of the late 1980s and the '90s. From “Fort Howard” to “Time Warner” and “Caremark” and hundreds of other decisions, Allen’s Chancery Court rulings continue to be cited as important underpinnings of modern corporation law. The decisions came during the epic Delaware Chancery and Supreme Court legal battles that marked the Deal Decade, a time of change...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS