Gibson Dunn Adds Former DOJ Antitrust Appellate Chief

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has added a partner focusing on investigations, litigation and counseling for mergers and antitrust conduct matters who comes aboard after six years of heading up the DOJ antitrust division’s appellate and amicus work. Kristen Limarzi joined Gibson Dunn on Tuesday following an 11-year stint at the U.S. Department of Justice, the later half of which she spent as chief of the antitrust division’s appellate section. In that position, she led a team litigating appeals from the division’s civil and criminal enforcement actions, including merger cases, and helped guide its participation as an amicus filer in private actions....

