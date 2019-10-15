Justices Won't Review Ex-CEO's $40M Tax Deduction Appeal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A former top executive of an investment firm lost his last chance to maintain a deduction of nearly $40 million in tax losses from foreign currency transactions when the U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear his case. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of Keith Tucker, former Waddell & Reed Financial CEO, letting stand a Fifth Circuit decision that found foreign currency transactions on which he took a deduction for 2000 lacked economic substance. (Getty Images) The high court, without comment, let stand an April Fifth Circuit decision that the transactions, by former Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. CEO Keith...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS