General Counsel To Law Firms: 'Know My Business'

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Top corporate lawyers want their outside counsel to better understand their businesses and consider alternative billing arrangements, according to a new survey released Tuesday. When asked what advice they would give their key law firms, 66% of the senior lawyers who participated in the survey suggested that their outside counsel "know my business better," 53% advised they weigh alternative billing arrangements, and 38% said to "focus on the practical," say, by suggesting "clearly defined advantages and disadvantages balanced with risk," according to the General Counsel Report: Corporate Legal Departments in 2020. Source: FTI Consulting, Relativity and Ari Kaplan Advisors Top corporate lawyers...

