Ex-FERC GC, Jenner Partner Joins Arcadia Power As Top Atty

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Arcadia Power, a clean energy technology company, has hired a former Jenner & Block LLP partner and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission general counsel to serve as its top lawyer. Max Minzner will work out of Washington, D.C., and oversee legal and policy issues as general counsel for Acadia Power, which works to connect customers to green energy and reduce electricity bills. He started in his new role on Monday, according to the company. The company’s new hire has a lot of energy experience. For a little over two years, he was a partner at Jenner & Block’s energy practice, where he...

