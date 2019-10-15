Progressive Org's List Of High Court Picks Excludes BigLaw

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The progressive advocacy group Demand Justice on Tuesday released a list of 32 legal professionals it endorsed as potential U.S. Supreme Court justices, among them civil rights lawyers, judges, law professors and plaintiffs attorneys. But the list has no corporate lawyers. That was intentional. In August, Demand Justice co-founders Chris Kang and Brian Fallon wrote an op-ed for The Atlantic calling for "No More Corporate Lawyers on the Federal Bench." It noted that presidents of both parties "have favored a certain kind of resume" for potential federal judges, one that promotes corporate interests. Most judicial candidates have an Ivy League education,...

