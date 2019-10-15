High Court Declines To Hear 2 Patent Cases

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to review a former University of Missouri professor's pro se suit claiming his constitutional and federal patent rights were violated during his employment, as well as an appeal over the patentability of a fatty acid formulation allegedly used to treat chronic diseases. Suppes v. Curators of the University of Missouri In June, former University of Missouri professor Galen Suppes asked the high court to take up his appeal of a Missouri circuit court's 2017 decision ordering Suppes to pay $600,000 for breaching an employment contract and his duty of loyalty when he filed patent...

