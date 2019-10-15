Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

True Health Set To Begin Soliciting Votes On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (October 15, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday gave his nod for medical diagnostics firm True Health Group LLC's interim disclosure so it can begin soliciting votes late this week on its Chapter 11 plan, despite objections from the federal government that the process is moving too fast.

At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey ruled that True Health has shown good cause to move forward on an expedited basis with its Chapter 11 plan given post-petition financing is set to run out by the end of next month and administrative costs keep mounting every week.

Judge Dorsey was...

