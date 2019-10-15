Fed. Circ. Reheats Campbell's Soup Rack Case At PTAB

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Campbell's Soup's challenge to a Gamon soup rack patent is still simmering after the Federal Circuit sent the case back to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Tuesday to consider several claims and grounds it declined to review the first time around. Though the panel said the board rightly determined that the claims it did review are not unpatentable, it agreed with Campbell Soup Co.'s request to remand the non-instituted claims and grounds since the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last year in SAS Institute v. Iancu requires the board to issue a judgment on all claims challenged by a petitioner....

