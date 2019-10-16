GCs Expect Legal Spending To Rise For 5th Straight Year

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Companies are projected to add billions more to their spending on outside counsel next year, particularly in the areas of cybersecurity and litigation, according to a report released Wednesday. More complex, high-stakes work has corporate legal decision makers turning to law firms to fill gaps in expertise, according to BTI Consulting Group's Practice Outlook 2020 report of top legal decision makers. Spending on outside counsel is expected to increase in 2020 for the fifth straight year, according to BTI. Previously, a dramatic shift started to take shape when, after a decade of meager growth in corporate legal spending, companies in October 2017 were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS