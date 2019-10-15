Fed. Circ. Revives Insulation Patent Claims Axed By PTAB

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board relied on “classic hindsight bias” when it said certain pieces of prior art could be combined to render claims in two Knauf Insulation patents obvious, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday. The three-judge panel vacated the PTAB’s decision invalidating the claims and sent them back to the board for further consideration. Despite similarities between the references, the Federal Circuit said only hindsight would have caused someone to combine them. “The apparent similarity between the prior art references, upon which the board relied to motivate their combination, is an illusion built upon hindsight bias,” the panel said...

