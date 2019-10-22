3 Ways To Leverage Vulnerability For Lawyer Well-Being

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- I grew up in a perfect family. I was trained to be a perfect lawyer. As a young attorney, I worked with perfect people in a perfectionist culture. Mistakes were not tolerated. Showing emotions was unheard of, and seeking support was a sign of weakness. After years of trying to live up to an unattainable perfection, the strain began to take a toll on my physical and mental health. This was the turning point. I needed to make a change, so I began a new journey to improved well-being. A shift within me and events that followed led to profound improvements...

