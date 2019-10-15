Tenet Says Philly Hospital Owner Needs To Pay Up In Ch. 11

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Tenet Business Services Corp. asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday to enforce an earlier order requiring bankrupt Philadelphia hospital owner Center City Healthcare to make post-petition payments for transitional and administrative services provided by Tenet. In its motion, Tenet and Conifer Revenue Cycle Solutions LLC said a September order from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross calling for weekly payments by Center City, as well as a lump-sum payment of $1 million, had largely been ignored by Center City Healthcare, which appealed the order without notifying Tenet or Conifer. Center City Healthcare purchased two Philadelphia medical facilities from Tenet Healthcare Corp. in...

