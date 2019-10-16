Lloyds Settles Swaps Suit With Property Investor Over Libor

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 4:57 PM BST) -- Lloyds Bank PLC has settled with a property investment firm that had accused the bank of selling it unsuitable swaps tied to Libor while manipulating the benchmark interest rate. Lloyds agreed to settle with Rajan Investments (UK) Ltd. over allegations of breach of contract, fraudulent or negligent misrepresentation and breach of duty, according to an order signed by Deputy Master John Linwood on Oct. 9. Rajan has claimed that the bank lied about how susceptible the London interbank offered rate was to manipulation when it was recommending interest rate swaps. Rajan's claims, dating back to October 2017, have been dismissed under...

