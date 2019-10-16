Fla. Co.'s Sale Of $2.3M In Unpaid Citrus Oil OK, Judge Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida citrus supplier escaped allegations that it sold citrus oil obtained from a Mexican company without first paying more than $2.26 million owed, after a federal judge ruled the company surrendered possession of the oil upon delivery. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday dismissed a claim Tuesday from Internacional Quimica de Cobre S.A. de C.V. of Mexico City that Quattro Citrus Products LLC had wrongly exercised dominion over more than 200 metric tons of pressed citrus oil after delivery and before paying for it. Under Florida law, property title passes to the buyer once goods are physically delivered and so,...

