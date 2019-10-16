Quinn Emanuel Atty Among 4 Confirmed To Trial Courts

Law360, Washington (October 16, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Senators confirmed four trial court nominees with bipartisan support on Wednesday, approving President Donald Trump's picks for federal district courts in New York, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The soon-to-be district judges are Charles R. Eskridge III in the Southern District of Texas, Rachel P. Kovner in the Eastern District of New York, David John Novak in the Eastern District of Virginia and Frank W. Volk in the Southern District of West Virginia. The bipartisan support for the trial court picks is likely due to the "blue slip" tradition that allows senators to block district court nominees for their home states,...

