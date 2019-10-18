Duane Morris Nabs FisherBroyles Int'l Trade Atty In DC

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has added a FisherBroyles LLP attorney who has extensive experience advising companies on foreign mergers and acquisitions and how to protect their intellectual property rights abroad. Geoffrey M. Goodale, who primarily represents companies in the pharmaceuticals, energy, defense, emerging technologies, telecommunications and transportation industries, joined as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice group in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7. Goodale told Law360 that Duane Morris’ robust mergers and acquisitions and intellectual property practice groups drew him to the firm because he wants to do more international trade work in those areas. “Duane Morris has an outstanding corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS