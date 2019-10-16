Jones Day, Perkins Coie Earn Big In High-Rolling 2020 Race

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Law firms like Jones Day and Perkins Coie are earning epic legal fees from the 2020 presidential candidates, with President Donald Trump alone spending more than $5.2 million, 20 times as much as he did at this time in the 2016 election, and the dozen front-runner Democratic candidates shelling out a combined $3.3 million so far this year. The scale of the Trump campaign’s spending on legal fees for outside counsel has far outpaced previous presidential campaigns the year before an election and likely stems from the president’s persistent legal woes associated with his 2016 election effort, which was rolled into...

