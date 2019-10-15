Recreational Marijuana Bill Floated By 2 Pa. Senators

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Two Pennsylvania state senators on Tuesday introduced legislation that would end the state's ban on cannabis and legalize recreational use of the drug for adults over 21, after the governor and other top state executives recently expressed support for legalization. S.B. 350, brought forward by state Sens. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery/Delaware, and Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, would offer grants and loans to "people who have been harmed by prohibition" so they can start their own cannabis businesses, according to a news release from Leach's office. It would also expunge previous criminal convictions, dismiss pending charges and commute sentences related to cannabis crimes....

