Health Hires: White & Case, Epstein Becker

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT) -- White & Case has nabbed a former Cooley LLP partner, Epstein Becker has landed a former vice president of Demira Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics has hired a new chief legal officer, headlining Law360’s latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. White & Case Tali Sealman Tali Sealman, a partner at Cooley LLP for over a decade, has joined White & Case LLP as an M&A partner in both its Los Angeles and Silicon Valley offices. Sealman will continue to represent technology and emerging growth companies in their general corporate development, mergers and acquisitions matters and venture fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS