Civil Rights Groups Slam 2nd Circ. Pick On Immigration

Law360, Washington (October 15, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 28 civil rights groups have urged senators to oppose the nomination of a White House lawyer for the Second Circuit, citing Steven J. Menashi's legal work on controversial immigration policies including the "public charge" rule. "Menashi has worked to erode critical rights and legal protections while serving in the White House counsel's office advising on the administration's inhumane and cruel anti-immigrant measures," the groups told senators in a letter on Friday that was made public on Tuesday. "Menashi's disturbing and long track record demonstrates a willingness to put ideology ahead of the law," the groups said, adding that...

