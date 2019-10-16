Stanford Bank Defends £75M Negligence Suit Against HSBC

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 7:24 PM BST) -- Stanford Bank has argued that its negligence suit against HSBC for missing signs of the $7 billion Ponzi scheme that brought down the Antigua-based lender was not too late because the bank could only have discovered the fraud against it within the past three years. Stanford International Bank Ltd. has said that its £75 million ($98 million) claim against HSBC Bank for breach of contract, negligence and dishonest assistance is not barred by statute, as alleged by the banking giant in its defense. The suit claims HSBC recklessly processed the company’s money through its accounts in 2008 and missed signs of illegitimate activity....

