Defunct Insurer Sues Brokerage Arm Over Missing €10M

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 2:26 PM BST) -- Defunct Enterprise Insurance PLC sued its Greek brokerage arm for €10 million ($11 million) it has refused to pay despite allegedly acknowledging it owed the money before the Gibraltar-based insurer went belly-up. In its claim filed with the High Court, Enterprise Insurance says it had a 2011 agreement with Enterprise Hellas Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers SA, in which the Athens-based company would act as an "introducer" for Enterprise Insurance in Greece and enter into motor insurance and personal accident and legal expense insurance on its behalf. As part of the deal, Enterprise Hellas would receive a commission on the insurance premiums...

