Insurers Say Broker Cherry-Picked Audit Results In £9M Suit

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 5:50 PM BST) -- Insurers Qudos and Gefion have accused a broker of cherry-picking the results of audits it used to defend itself against their £8.8 million ($11.44 million) lawsuit, telling the court that the reports revealed a serious claims processing backlog. Qudos and Gefion rebuffed arguments by Staveley Head Ltd. that audits of the work done by a claims manager the broker had subcontracted with, Proximo Legal Services Ltd., "were favorable and reported no serious concerns." The insurers, who launched the audits following a spike in motor insurance claims, told the High Court in an Oct. 11 filing that far from being complimentary, the audits uncovered...

